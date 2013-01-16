HONG KONG/JAKARTA Jan 16 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Qatar National Bank and Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China are among the suitors
expected to submit preliminary bids to buy Rabobank's Indonesian
unit, in a $400 million deal, sources said.
The first-round bids are due by the end of January, and some
suitors are already working with financial advisers to place
indicative proposals, the sources added.
Rabobank, which has its roots in the Dutch farming sector,
is shedding subscale and nonstrategic businesses to focus its
international operations on the agricultural industry. The
planned sale of its Indonesian unit is part of that process.
CBA, ICBC, and Qatar National Bank declined to comment.
Rabobank did not reply to an email seeking comment. The sources
declined to be identified because the sale process was
confidential.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul; Additional
reporting by Dinesh Nair, Saeed Azhar and Maggie Lu-YueYang;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)