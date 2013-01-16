* Deal subject to Indonesia's new banking ownership rules
* Rabobank's Indonesian unit had $135 mln book value
(Adds details, background)
By Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul
HONG KONG/JAKARTA, Jan 16 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
and Qatar National Bank are among the
suitors expected to submit preliminary bids to buy Rabobank's
Indonesian unit in a $400 million deal, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
First-round bids are due by the end of January, and some
suitors are already working with financial advisers to place
indicative proposals, the sources said.
The strong line-up for Rabobank's Indonesian business
reflects foreign banks' interest in increasing their presence in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where more than half the
population of 240 million still do not have bank accounts.
Rabobank, which has its roots in the Dutch farming sector,
is shedding subscale and nonstrategic businesses to focus its
international operations on the agricultural industry. The
planned sale of its Indonesian unit is part of that process.
Late last year, it sold its majority stake in private Swiss
bank Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.1
billion) to global private banking group Safra.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Qatar National Bank declined
to comment. Rabobank did not reply to an email seeking comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the sale process
was confidential.
The deal would be subject to Indonesia's new bank ownership
rules that cap foreign ownership in domestic banks at 40
percent, subject to some exemptions from the central bank.
Indonesia is the only Asian country in which the Dutch bank
has retail operations. Rabobank entered Indonesia in 1990, and
expanded to 90 branches and has an estimated book value of $135
million, one of the sources said. Applying a multiple of up to
three times book value, the business could fetch about $400
million.
CBA, Australia's top bank by market value, has largely been
focused on its Australia and New Zealand business. Outside its
home market, CBA has been quietly bolstering its presence
without acquisitions.
CBA and Qatar National Bank have hired financial advisers to
help with the Indonesia purchase and are working towards
submitting first-round bids, the sources added.
ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market value, has been
gradually expanding its global footprint by making smaller
acquisitions.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul; Additional
reporting by Dinesh Nair, Saeed Azhar, Maggie Lu-YueYang and
Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)