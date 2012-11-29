By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG Nov 29 Rabobank joined the
ranks of financial institutions scaling back operations in Asia
after it put its Indonesian unit up for sale, in a deal that
could fetch around $400 million, sources said.
Rabobank, which has its roots in the Dutch farming sector,
earlier this year said that its international operations will
focus on providing banking services to the food and agricultural
industry.
It sold its majority stake in private Swiss bank Sarasin
for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.12 billion) to global
private banking group Safra late last year, and has put its fund
management business, Robeco, up for sale.
Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, will
continue to do business with some of its key Indonesian
customers out of Singapore and Hong Kong, one of the sources
said. The Indonesian unit, which includes retail banking, is no
longer a strategic fit, the source added.
Several European and U.S. financial institutions have
already cut back their operations in Asia or even pulled out
altogether to focus on their home markets in the wake of the
2008 global financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley has been hired by Rabobank to find a
buyer for the unit, according to the sources, who had direct
knowledge of the matter. The process is expected to draw
interest from banks in China, Japan, South Korea and local
Indonesian banks, they added.
Indonesia is the only Asian country where Rabobank has
retail operations.
Rival Dutch financial group ING, UK government
owned Royal Bank of Scotland and British insurer Aviva
plc are among the companies that have sold part of their
Asian operations in recent years.
RICH VALUATIONS
Rabobank entered the Indonesian market in 1990 and operates
90 branches in the country. It had assets worth 13.3 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($1.4 billion) at the end of 2011, according
to its annual report. It also lends to Indonesia's small and
medium companies and runs a wholesale banking business.
The unit earned a net profit of 41.58 billion Indonesian
rupiah ($4.3 million), a fraction of the group's 2011 profit of
2.6 billion euros ($3.36 billion).
Rabobank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the information was not public.
Valuations of publicly traded Indonesian banks are among the
most expensive in the world, carrying an average price-to-book
ratio of 2.5, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compares
with the Asian average of 1.4 times.
Rabobank's Indonesian unit had an estimated book value of
$135 million, one of the sources said, and applying a multiple
of up to four times would give a deal value of $400 million.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy and a major
commodities producer, is expected to grow at over 6 percent this
year, after sealing the highest full-year growth in 15 years in
2011. That is boosting credit growth in a country that has a
population of about 250 million.
The growth potential has attracted some foreign banks to the
country. But earlier this year, Indonesia's central bank issued
new guidelines capping foreign ownership in domestic banks at a
maximum of 40 percent, making it hard for foreign lenders to buy
controlling stakes in Indonesian banks.