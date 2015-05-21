By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM May 21 A Dutch organisation seeking
to sue banks for losses on interest rate swap products on behalf
of members said on Thursday it had filed a complaint against
cooperative bank Rabobank and would seek 800 million
euros (US$890 million) in damages.
Tax attorney Pieter Lijesen of the Interest Rate Swap Damage
Relief Institute said in a statement he was representing 500
business customers who purchased interest rate swaps from
Rabobank in the 2005-2011 period.
Lijesen said his clients had not been fully informed of the
potential risks of the products they purchased and suffered
large losses as a result.
Lawyer Berth Brouwer said on Thursday that the lawsuit had
been filed at the District Court of Den Bosch.
Rabobank spokeswoman Marie-Christine Reusken said in an
emailed response that the bank was aware of the lawsuit.
"The bank enters discussions with every client with a
complaint over an ongoing interest derivative to decide if there
is a problem and how we can resolve it," she said. "This case by
case approach is supported by the AFM," or Dutch financial
markets regulator.
Last year the AFM criticised the country's banks for selling
some business customers swap products that were unsuitable and
called on the banks to offer those customers a settlement.
In 2013, Rabobank was fined 774 million euros by regulators
in the United States, Britain and the Netherlands for attempting
to manipulate Libor and Euribor lending rates from 2005-2011.
($1=0.8999 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich, Bernard
Orr)