AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Rabobank traders and
bankers involved in an interest-rate rigging scandal should be
prosecuted, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a
local broadcaster, acknowledging public anger over the bank's
conduct.
Last month, U.S. and European regulators fined the Dutch
cooperatively owned bank $1 billion for manipulating benchmark
interest rates and its chief executive, Piet Moerland, resigned.
Rabobank said 30 staff were involved in "inappropriate
conduct" relating to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor)
and its Euribor cousin - benchmarks for more than $300 trillion
of financial assets.
"You should not be allowed to get away with this type of
fraud," Dijsselbloem said in an interview with broadcaster RTL
on Tuesday, adding that prosecutors should "take a hard look" at
prosecuting those responsible.
"A lot of people don't understand, myself included, that
it's possible to get away with this type of fraud and that's the
impression this gives."
Rabobank, one of the three big retail banks in the
Netherlands, is facing considerable public anger over the Libor
scandal.
A survey published shortly after the fine showed Rabobank
was no longer seen as the country's most reliable bank and one
in four customers were so outraged that they were considering
moving their accounts to another lender.
Rabobank, which has said it was committed to "learning the
lessons of the past", has tightened systems and controls.
Of the 30 staff involved, 10 had already left the bank, five
were fired with a sixth case pending, and 14 have been
disciplined, a board member told Reuters.
Dijsselbloem plans to write to parliament about the Libor
scandal to explain how it was possible the rate-fixing was not
exposed earlier, despite early warnings at both the Dutch
central bank (DNB) and Rabobank.
"The question is obviously why didn't the bank, Rabobank, or
the DNB act," he said.
The central bank and Rabobank declined to comment on
Dijsselbloem's remarks.
Rabobank said last week it has launched a comprehensive
package of measures to enhance compliance, reduce risk and
improve culture.
In a letter to Rabobank in October, the central bank said
the Libor investigation had initially appeared to be a matter
for the markets regulator.
