(Adds details from court hearing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
July 6 A former Rabobank trader from
Australia will plead guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges that he
conspired in a huge scandal to manipulate Libor, the leading
benchmark for pricing financial transactions, his lawyer said.
The expected plea by Paul Thompson, former head of money
market and derivatives trading in Northeast Asia for the Dutch
bank, was disclosed by his attorney, Harry Sandick, at a hearing
on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
Thompson, 50, who faces charges of conspiracy and wire
fraud, was extradited from Australia and released on a $500,000
bond after the hearing.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, underpins
trillions of dollars of financial products globally from
mortgages to credit cards. The rate is based on what banks say
they believe they would pay if they borrowed from other banks.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions. Investigations have resulted in roughly $9
billion in sanctions worldwide against financial institutions.
The U.S. Justice Department has charged 16 people, including
seven former traders at Rabobank, which in 2013 reached a $1
billion deal to resolve related U.S. and European probes.
Thompson was charged in 2014 and arrested in October in
Australia at the request of U.S. authorities, while two other
ex-Rabobank traders, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, were
undergoing trial in New York.
Both were convicted in November for conspiring with Thompson
from 2006 to 2011 to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor
rates to benefit the bank's trading positions.
In March, Allen was sentenced to two years in prison, while
Conti was sentenced to one year in prison. Both are
appealing.
Three other Rabobank traders have pleaded guilty.
Thompson's extradition came as Britain's Serious Fraud
Office said it would seek the retrial of two ex-Barclays
traders, Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Reich, after
jurors were unable to reach a verdict in their Libor-related
case.
Three other Barclays traders, Jonathan Mathew, Jay Merchant
and Alex Pabon, were found guilty. A fourth, Peter Johnson,
pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud. The men will be
sentenced on Thursday.
In total, 12 people have faced trial in the United Kingdom
in relation to the Libor probes. Jurors there have convicted
four individuals and acquitted six others.
The case is U.S. v. Thompson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York and Colin Packham in
Sydney; Editing by Richard Chang)