U.S. appeals court voids Libor convictions of ex-Rabobank traders

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former Rabobank traders in the first U.S. criminal appeal related to worldwide probes into the manipulation of the interest rate benchmark known as Libor.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the constitutional rights against self-incrimination of the former traders Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, both from Britain, had been violated. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)