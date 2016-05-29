(Repeat story, no change to text)
SYDNEY May 27 Former Australian Rabobank
trader Paul Dion Thompson on Friday consented to being
extradited to the United States to face charges for alleged
benchmark interest rate manipulation, a court said.
Thompson was arrested in October last year for allegedly
manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) to help
him make money on his trading positions during his five-year
tenure at the Rabobank Singapore, the Australian Broadcasting
Corp reported on Friday.
Two former Rabobank traders were sentenced to prison in
March after being convicted in the first U.S. trial arising from
global investigations into the manipulation of Libor, the
leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
A spokeswoman at the Perth Magistrates Court said the court
had issued an "outcome of application" in which Thompson had
agreed to extradition to the United States.
Thompson could not be reached for comment and his lawyer
declined to comment on the matter.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. Hundreds of
trillions of dollars in short-term interest rates, swaps and
other financial products are pegged to Libor.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robert Birsel)