SYDNEY, July 6 Former Rabobank trader
Paul Thompson is en route to the United States to face charges
for alleged manipulation of a global benchmark interest rate,
Australia's attorney general said on Wednesday.
"Mr Paul Thompson, an Australian national, has been
surrendered to the United States from Australia pursuant to a
request for his extradition," a spokesperson for the Attorney
General Department told Reuters.
Thompson was arrested last October after a global
investigation into whether some bankers rigged Libor to bolster
their profits. Libor is the leading benchmark for pricing
financial transactions around the world.
Two former Rabobank traders were sentenced to prison in
March after being convicted in the first U.S. trial arising from
global investigations into the manipulation of Libor, the
leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. Hundreds of
trillions of dollars in short-term interest rates, swaps and
other financial products are pegged to Libor.
