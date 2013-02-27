Dutch financial group Rabobank said it expects to
reach a settlement over investigations into the setting of
benchmark interest rates, known as Libor and Euribor, but it was
too early to estimate an amount.
"Based on the facts currently known and the publicly
announced outcome of other panel banks' investigations, it is
likely that an assessment of the facts and circumstances will
lead to a settlement," Rabobank said in a statement on its Web
site dated Feb. 26.
"The amount of such a settlement cannot be estimated
reliably at this time," Rabobank said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)