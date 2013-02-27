Dutch financial group Rabobank said it expects to reach a settlement over investigations into the setting of benchmark interest rates, known as Libor and Euribor, but it was too early to estimate an amount.

"Based on the facts currently known and the publicly announced outcome of other panel banks' investigations, it is likely that an assessment of the facts and circumstances will lead to a settlement," Rabobank said in a statement on its Web site dated Feb. 26.

"The amount of such a settlement cannot be estimated reliably at this time," Rabobank said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)