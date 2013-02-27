AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Dutch group Rabobank said it expects to reach a settlement over investigations into the setting of benchmark interest rates, known as Libor and Euribor, which would make it the fourth bank to be fined in a global regulatory probe.

"Based on the facts currently known and the publicly announced outcome of other panel banks' investigations, it is likely that an assessment of the facts and circumstances will lead to a settlement," Rabobank said in a statement on its Web site dated Feb. 26.

"The amount of such a settlement cannot be estimated reliably at this time," said Rabobank, which will report annual results on Thursday.

Rabobank is expected to pay over $440 million to settle allegations it manipulated benchmark interest rates, news agency Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

More than a dozen banks and brokerages are being investigated by regulators and antitrust watchdogs worldwide for manipulating benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor, which are used to underpin about $550 trillion of financial products from derivatives to mortgages and credit card loans.

America's Commodity Futures Trading Commission initiated an industry-wide investigation in October 2008 and, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and Britain's Financial Services Authority, has fined three banks a total of $2.6 billion to date for allowing traders to game rates in a global scam.

Five more financial groups, including interdealer broker ICAP and Deutsche Bank, are expected to reach joint U.S. and UK financial settlements over the coming months, although these and other regulators are also expected to pursue banks independently.

Rabobank said in August regulators from the Netherlands, Britain, the United States, the European Union, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland had sent subpoenas and document and information requests about its Libor and Euribor rates.

Libor (the London interbank offered rate) and its euro cousin Euribor are designed to reflect how much banks have to pay to borrow from each other. Any manipulation casts doubt on every contract that has used these rates as a reference point - and the first legal cases have already been brought.