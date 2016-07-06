UPDATE 1-Hong Kong c.bank unveils fresh measures to check property price surge
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
July 6 A former Rabobank trader from Australia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges arising from an international investigation into the manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing financial transactions.
The plea by Paul Thompson, the former head of money market and derivatives trading in Northeast Asia for the Dutch bank, was disclosed by his attorney, Harry Sandick, at a hearing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
LONDON, May 19 If you fly into London City in two years' time, air traffic controllers won't see your plane through a window but will guide it down from screens 70 miles away as the airport becomes one of the first in a major capital to use a digital control tower.