TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's banking regulator said on
Friday that it has ordered the Tokyo branch of Dutch lender
Rabobank NV to bolster its compliance after finding that a
trader had tried to manipulate the setting of yen Libor rates
between May 2006 and August 2010.
The Financial Services Agency said in a statement that one
trader and some of his colleagues in the Tokyo branch of
Rabobank frequently asked submitters of yen Libor rates to
submit rates in favour of their derivative transactions.
The FSA said it found the actions "seriously unjust and
malicious" and that the bank's internal control systems had
"serious deficiencies".
