March 23 A former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank pleaded guilty on Monday to U.S. charges that he took part in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at various banks.

Lee Stewart, a former senior derivatives trader for Rabobank in London, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan. A sentencing hearing is set for June 2017. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)