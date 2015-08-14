By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. prosecutors on Friday
identified a British former trader at Rabobank as a
potential target of a broad investigation into Libor benchmark
manipulation that has already resulted in charges against seven
of the bank's employees.
The identity of Damon Robbins, the ex-Rabobank employee, was
confirmed by a U.S. Justice Department prosecutor and others
during a court hearing in New York on Friday in a criminal case
against two of the trader's former colleagues.
The prosecutor, Michael Koening, called Robbins an
unindicted co-conspirator of the two former Rabobank traders,
Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, who are scheduled to face trial
on Oct. 5.
It is unclear if Robbins will ever face charges. Koenig said
the Justice Department has "not made a determination" on whether
to indict Robbins.
But Koening said three witnesses confirmed Robbins was
involved in the scheme. In court papers, prosecutors referred to
Robbins only as "Submitter-R1" and called him a "potential
target."
John Hillebrecht, Robbins' lawyer, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate that underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
financial products.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
The investigations have resulted in $9 billion in
settlements with banks and brokerages and several people being
charged.
Rabobank agreed in 2013 to pay $1 billion to resolve U.S.
and European Libor-related probes, including $325 million as
part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice
Department.
Conti and Allen, both British citizens, were indicted in
October. They have pleaded not guilty to charges that they
participated in a scheme to manipulate U.S. dollar and yen Libor
rates.
Three other employees have pleaded guilty, while two others
have not appeared in U.S. court.
Records show that Robbins, also a British citizen, left
Rabobank in 2008 after working on the same trading desk as Allen
and Conti.
Defense lawyers contend that prosecutors included Robbins in
the indictment so he would exercise his Fifth Amendment right
against self-incrimination and refrain from testifying in favor
of Allen and Conti.
"There was no purpose other than to send a message to him
and his counsel to that he better not take the witness stand,"
said Allen's lawyer, Michael Schachter.
Koening denied that assertion. Defense lawyers asked U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff to force prosecutors to grant immunity
to Robbins, but he rejected their request.
The case is U.S. v. Robson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
