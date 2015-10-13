By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 13 Jury selection got under way on
Tuesday in the trial of two former Rabobank traders
from Britain facing U.S. charges that they engaged in a scheme
to manipulate Libor interest rates.
The trial of Anthony Allen, 44, and Anthony Conti, 46, in
federal court in Manhattan marks the first in a case by the U.S.
Justice Department spilling out of a global investigation into
whether various banks sought to manipulate Libor.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to charges including
conspiracy and wire fraud stemming from their alleged role in
helping manipulate U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit
the Dutch lender's trading positions.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins $450 trillion
of financial products globally from mortgages to credit card
loans.
U.S. and European authorities have been investigating
whether banks fraudulently submitted artificial rate estimates
to bolster their profits on trading derivatives linked to Libor.
Those investigations have resulted in charges against 22
people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9
billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and
finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted in the United
States in October 2014, a year after the bank reached a $1
billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.
Their trial follows an earlier one in London involving
alleged yen Libor manipulation that led to the conviction of Tom
Hayes, a former UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader
who was sentenced in August to 14 years in prison.
Another trial in London began last week for six former
brokers accused of manipulating yen Libor rates. They have
pleaded not guilty.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)