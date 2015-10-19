NEW YORK Oct 19 A former Rabobank trader testified on Monday that despite misgivings he routinely made interest rate submissions used to calculate the benchmark known as Libor that he considered to be "crazy" and "obscene."

Testifying at the trial of former Rabobank colleagues Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti in Manhattan federal court, Paul Robson told jurors that he and others sought to help traders betting on financial products linked to Libor.

"This was supposed to be an impartial market tool," Robson said. "But we were biasing submissions or shading it to help the traders."

Robson said he was "a bit uncomfortable about what we were doing," but that partly to be seen as a "team member" he submitted "silly," "crazy" and "obscene" numbers to be used to calculate yen Libor.

Robson, 46, is the second of three former Rabobank traders to take the stand at the trial after pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial products globally.

The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to trial following investigations by U.S. and European authorities into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and UK and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted in October 2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.

Prosecutors have said that Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, participated in a years-long scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates. Both British citizens have denied the charges.

Robson, who worked on a London trading desk with Allen and Conti, was Rabobank's chief primary submitter of yen Libor to the British Bankers' Association, which oversaw Libor at that time.

Robson said Allen, his supervisor, was aware that traders were trying to influence his Libor submissions and told him to "take care" of the traders in Asia with whom he worked.

"We were changing our rates to help the traders, and that was wrong," Robson said.

The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Toni Reinhold)