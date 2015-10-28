(Adds Australian ex-Rabobank trader granted bail)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Oct 27 A former Rabobank trader on trial in the United States for allegedly engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday, denying that he helped rig benchmark rates to favor the bank's trading positions.

Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and finance, was one of seven Rabobank traders indicted in New York by a federal grand jury.

Another ex-Rabobank trader, Paul Thompson, who was arrested in the Western Australian city of Perth last week following an extradition request, was granted bail by an Australian court on Wednesday.

Allen testified in Manhattan federal court that while some at the bank trading derivatives linked to Libor had asked him to bias the rate in their favor, he ignored their requests.

"It was just not a relevant consideration when you're setting Libor," Allen said.

In what he described as a lone exception, Allen, a British citizen, acknowledged considering the views of one trader, Lee Stewart, who was among three ex-Rabobank employees who testified for the prosecution after pleading guilty.

But Allen said unlike other traders, Stewart's views were expressed after he conducted his own research, making them at times useful to determine estimates that would be used in calculating Libor.

Allen said he rarely was involved in setting Libor given his supervisor status, and regularly deferred to his subordinate traders to submit numbers used to calculate the rate.

"It required judgment by the traders, and the traders had the expertise," he said.

The testimony came in the trial of Allen and Anthony Conti, a former Rabobank senior trader, who the U.S. Justice Department accuses of engaging in a years-long scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.

Conti's lawyer said last week that he likewise would testify.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial products globally.

The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to trial following probes by U.S. and European authorities into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Thompson, the Australian trader, was granted bail by an Australian magistrate after his lawyer argued he was not a flight risk and the health of one of his children required his support at home.

He agreed to surrender his passport, report to local police daily and put up a A$500,000 ($355,850) surety to appear again in a month. A spokesman for Thompson's family said he had cooperated with investigations since being charged in March 2014 while highlighting that he had never worked in the United States and had not been charged elsewhere.

Allen and Conti were indicted in October 2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes. Both deny the charges.

The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272. ($1 = 1.4051 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Morag MacKinnon in PERTH; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Simon Cameron-Moore)