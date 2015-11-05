NEW YORK Nov 5 Two former Rabobank traders were found guilty of fraud on Thursday in the first U.S. trial arising from a global investigation into whether banks sought to manipulate the interest rate known as Libor.

Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and finance, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on 19 counts of conspiracy and wire fraud. Anthony Conti, a former trader, was convicted on nine conspiracy and wire fraud counts.

The verdict marked a victory for the U.S. Justice Department, which brought charges against the British citizens a year after the Netherlands-based bank in October 2013 reached a $1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. Hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial products are priced based on Libor, globally.

The case was the first by the Justice Department to go to trial following global investigations into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Their trial follows an earlier one in London involving yen Libor manipulation that led to the conviction of Tom Hayes, a former UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader who was sentenced in August to 14 years in prison.

Another trial is meanwhile ongoing in London for six former brokers accused of manipulating yen Libor rates. They have pleaded not guilty.

Among the 13 people charged by the Justice Department were seven former Rabobank traders, including Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, who earlier this year waived their right to extradition to fight the charges.

Prosecutors said Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, participated in a five-year conspiracy at Rabobank to rig U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates in ordered to gain an unfair advantage trading derivatives linked to the rate.

Prosecutors relied on testimony by three former Rabobank traders who pleaded guilty as part of cooperation deals, as well as emails and instant messages they sent at the time.

But lawyers for Allen and Conti contended that while others at the bank may have been trying to rig Libor, their clients had submitted honest rate estimates. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)