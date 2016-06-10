BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 10 Herald Top has been appointed as Rabobank's global head of capital markets, the bank announced on Friday.
Top's new role encompasses the bank's syndicated loans, private placement, bond syndicate, corporate, structured and FI DCM, ECM and ratings advisory businesses.
Top will report into Jasper van Wel, who heads Rabobank's markets division.
Previously, Top was global head of corporate debt capital markets at Rabobank.
Top succeeds Marco Roddenhof who has taken a new role as Rabobank's head of portfolio management, responsible for the co-ordination and optimisation of balance sheet activities reporting into the chief financial officer. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.