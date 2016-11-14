By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 A former Rabobank trader from
Britain on Monday avoided prison after cooperating with U.S.
authorities investigating how traders manipulated Libor, the
leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the
bank's advantage.
Paul Robson, 47, was sentenced to time served and two years
of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
Manhattan, who cited his decision to cooperate with the U.S.
Justice Department for imposing a non-prison sentence.
"No crime of this kind can be prosecuted without
cooperation," Rakoff said.
Robson, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August
2014, in court apologized for his actions.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, underpins
trillions of dollars of financial products globally from
mortgages to credit cards. The rate is based on what banks say
they believe they would pay if they borrowed from other banks.
U.S. and European authorities have spent years probing
whether banks tried to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
The investigations have led to around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions and charges
against several individuals.
Those included Robson and six other former Rabobank traders
charged by the U.S. Justice Department after the bank in 2013
reached a $1 billion deal to resolve related U.S. and European
probes.
Prosecutors said Robson participated in a scheme with others
to rig the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit Rabobank's
trading positions, in which traders sought to influence the
bank's Libor submissions.
On behalf of prosecutors, he testified at trial against two
other ex-Rabobank traders from the United Kingdom, Anthony Allen
and Anthony Conti, who a federal jury found guilty in November.
In March, Allen and Conti were sentenced to two years and
one year in prison, respectively. Both are
appealing.
Robson's sentencing came after another ex-Rabobank trader
who pleaded guilty, Paul Thompson, was sentenced on Wednesday to
three months in prison.
Two other Rabobank traders - Takayuki Yagami and Lee Stewart
- have pleaded guilty and have yet to be sentenced. A seventh,
Tetsuya Motomura of Tokyo, is considered a fugitive by the U.S.
government.
The case is U.S. v. Robson et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)