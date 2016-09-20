(Updates after Rabobank confirms sale)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, said on Tuesday it had sold its real estate financing unit RNHB Bank to CarVal Investors and Arrow Global .

Terms were not disclosed, but the unit has a real estate loan portfolio of 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Rabobank said in a statement the sale was part of its attempts to shrink its balance sheet.

The bank is trying to cut 150 billion euros from its balance sheet and shed 9,000 jobs to boost profits by 2.1 billion euros by 2020.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)