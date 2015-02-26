AMSTERDAM Feb 26 The costs of a one-off levy to cover the nationalisation of a stricken rival helped lower 2014 net profit at Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank by 8 percent compared to the year before, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank said it expected improvements across all business segments this year, helped by the low oil price and a continuing Dutch recovery, with downside risks coming from tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East and uncertainty over Greece.

The bank said it had nonetheless improved its underlying result, making a net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion) last year, compared to 2 billion in 2013, off total income that fell only 1 percent to 12.9 billion euros.

"Given the still difficult econmomic condiitions ... our financial results for 2014 are not unsatisfactory," said chief executive Wiebe Draijer.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 13.6 percent, while its loan-to-deposit ratio fell 2 percentage points to 133 percent. ($1 = 0.8800 euros)