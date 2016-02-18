AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative banking group and a major lender to the international agriculture sector, reported on Thursday a 20 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 2.21 billion euros ($2.46 billion) in a rebounding Dutch economy.

The dominating factor was a fall in loan provisions of more than 1 billion euros, to 343 million euros, though Rabobank said that low level would probably not be maintained in 2016.

Rabobank in December announced plans to shed 9,000 jobs, a fifth of its workforce, and sell as much as 150 billion euros worth of assets on its balance sheet by 2020 to make itself more resilient to financial shocks.

CEO Wiebe Draijer said the bank would press ahead with those plans, having completed a change to its corporate structure in which cooperation members have been made legally subordinate to the head office in Utrecht.

He said the moves would lead to a reduction in the bank's cost-income ratio, which was 65.2 percent in 2015, "towards the 50 percent mark" in 2020.

Rabobank echoed remarks made by rival ABN Amro in its earnings report on Wednesday that, despite a Dutch economy forecast to grow by at least 2 percent in 2016, businesses in the Netherlands were not taking new loans.

Rabobank's loan book shrank by 3.5 billion euros to 426.2 billion euros in 2015.

