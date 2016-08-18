AMSTERDAM Aug 18 Rabobank, the Dutch
cooperative bank, on Thursday reported a sharp fall in
first-half profit as a result of restructuring costs and a large
one-off charge, despite generally favourable business
conditions.
Net profit fell to 924 million euros ($1.05 billion) from
1.52 billion in the same period a year ago. The bank took a 514
million euro charge under a national compensation scheme for
settlements with small and mid-size companies. Many were sold
products to hedge against a rise in interest rates without being
properly informed they could lose money when rates fell.
The company said underlying operating profit, which strips
out the impact of the charge, was 2.12 billion vs. 2.18 billion
in the first half of 2015.
The bank said its business was strong given Dutch economic
growth of around 1.7 percent, and provisions for bad loans were
near record lows.
In December, Rabobank announced plans to shed 9,000 jobs, a
fifth of its workforce, and sell as much as 150 billion euros
worth of assets on its balance sheet by 2020 to make itself more
resilient to financial shocks.
In the first half, the bank reduced staff by 1,888 full time
employees, incurring 190 million euros in redundancy costs.
It sold or securitised 2.5 billion euros worth of its Dutch
mortgage portfolio, but remains the Netherlands' largest with a
portfolio of just under 200 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)