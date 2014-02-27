AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Rabobank NV : * Reports net profit of 2.0 billion euros in 2013 * Liquidity position remains strong, with a buffer of EUR 121 billion * Value adjustments in loan portfolio amounted to EUR 2,643 million, or 59 basis points * Private sector lending fell by 4 pct to 439 billion euros * Libor settlement of 774 million euros not set off for tax purposes * Net profit of 52 million euros in wholesale banking and international retail banking owing to libor settlements * Net profit of 781 million euros in domestic banking * Net loss of 817 million euros at Rabo Real Estate Group * Expecting very limited economic growth in the Netherlands in 2014 * Says export growth is set to continue, but growth will be slowed by a further decline in private consumption * Says only a marginal growth in lending is expected * Expects a moderate growth of transaction numbers compared with 2013 * Says recovery in housing market appears to be continuing, outlook for development of housing market in 2014 is favourable