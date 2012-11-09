LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Rabobank is tendering for the legacy securitisations issued under Friesland Bank's Eleven Cities programme, a move which is part of a larger plan to stop using the Friesland brand and merge its balance sheet into the Rabo member banks.

Rabobank agreed to buy the Dutch bank, which had a balance sheet of around EUR11bn, in April 2012. Initially it was a Rabo subsidiary, like the Obvion mortgage banking unit. However, the Rabobank management board decided not to maintain the Friesland brand name and to transfer its assets and liabilities to the member banks forming the co-operative structure of Rabobank.

This means collapsing the Eleven Cities securitisation programme and distributing the collateral. Rabo plans noteholder meetings for each of the outstanding note series following the tender, and vote to amend the first call date to either the last payment date in 2012 or the first in 2013.

But to do this, it must offer well over par for some of the notes, particularly those with short weighted average life. The tender price for Class C in Eleven Cities No. 2, for instance, is 104.25%.

Tender prices, in general, are benchmarked off the mid-market spreads of equivalent average maturities in Obvion's Storm programme. These are far more liquid than Eleven Cities, several of which were placed as club deals. Storm is also seen as the top Dutch mortgage programme, trading tighter than the others, so these levels constitute a premium to the presumed Eleven Cities spread.

If Rabobank accepts the full value of the outstanding notes at the published prices, it will be paying EUR22m more than it would if it called the bonds at par at their existing first optional redemptions (excluding interest out to the calls).

For Eleven Cities No. 2 the tender process is slightly more complicated, because the documents do not allow Rabobank to vote on bonds it holds, so it must first obtain an extraordinary resolution to delete this prohibition.

The tender expires at 4pm GMT on Nov 23, and the noteholder meetings follow on November 29. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)