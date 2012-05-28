LONDON May 28 Rabobank, the Netherlands-based
financial services group, has appointed Barclays to
advise on a possible sale of its fund management arm, Robeco,
which could fetch as much as 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The sale of Robeco, which has about 180 billion euros in
assets under management, may help Rabobank meet new
capital rules that are aimed at preventing a repeat of the
2008-2009 financial crisis.
Resolution Ltd, the UK financial services
consolidation group, is among the potential bidders for Robeco,
the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the
sale.
The sale process is at an early stage and interested parties
had yet to begin discussions, the FT said.