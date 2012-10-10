BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at 31 May, total FUM was A$52.21 bln
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 10 Dutch bank Rabobank is weighing three offers for its asset management arm Robeco as it has to choose between bids to split the 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) plus business or keep it whole, people familiar with the situation said.
The Netherlands' largest retail bank received bids from a private equity consortium of Advent International and CVC , and a second from Japanese financial services group Orix for the whole of the asset management unit that spans Europe and United States.
It received a third bid from Boston-based asset manager AMG Inc, which in partnership with Permira plans to split the business up, the people said.
DUBAI, June 5 Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.