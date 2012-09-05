LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Dutch lender Rabobank made a
successful return to the subordinated market on Tuesday where it
raised EUR1.65bn equivalent of Tier 2 debt as it seeks to
protect its senior debt from looming bail-in regulations.
The issuer priced a dual-tranche EUR1bn and GBP500m issue
that attracted over EUR3.6bn of demand across both tranches and
priced at the tight end of guidance.
"Rabobank stated in its half-year results that it was
intending to increase capitalisation levels in order to minimise
the impact of the upcoming Crisis Management Directive and these
deals were in line with this new strategy," a funding official
at the bank said.
Rabobank has set itself a target of 14% Core Tier 1, 17.5%
Total Tier 1 and will seek to add Tier 2 on top of that in order
to mitigate the risk of bail-in for senior debt holders once the
Crisis Management Directive will be effective.
The introduction of the Crisis Management Directive (CMD)
from 2015 will give regulators greater powers to impose losses
on bondholders. One of the key elements of the Directive is the
introduction of the bail-in tool, although that won't have to be
implemented until 2018.
"For some time now, banks have been focusing on increasing
their Core Tier 1, because of what regulators and the market
have asked them to do," said a head of FIG syndicate. "However,
more and more issuers are recognising that in order to achieve
the best cost of funding in senior, they need to have an
additional buffer of debt underneath senior debtholders."
Rabobank is a prolific user of the wholesale funding
markets, which explains why it would seek to bolster its total
capital to protect senior debtholders.
According to its second half results, the bank had just
under EUR189.5bn of long-term debt outstanding and just under
EUR341bn of customer/corporate deposits. In 2009, 2010 and 2011,
it issued more than EUR40bn in the wholesale markets and it had
raised EUR23bn this year as of June.
While Rabobank has been a regular feature in the hybrid Tier
1 market over recent years, it had never before done Tier 2 in
sterling and only had EUR2bn outstanding in euros.
Rabobank used the dual-tranche approach, mandating Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and
Rabobank for the euro, and HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and
Rabobank for the sterling.
NOT A GIVE-AWAY
It began the process with initial price thoughts of 250bp
area over mid-swaps on the 10-year bullet euro, which according
to one lead gave a new issue premium of around 25bp. Rabobank's
outstanding November 2020 was quoted around 205bp over, to which
the leads added 15bp-20bp for the curve and another 25bp for the
new issue premium.
"The level was fair and not overly generous which is why we
had a EUR2bn book with 235 accounts rather than EUR6bn," the
lead said. "The average order size was not very big because
investors know there is quite a lot of supply coming, at
potentially more attractive levels and they wanted to keep their
powder dry."
Final pricing at 245bp over was around 130bp back of where a
new Rabobank senior would be expected to come, which was well
inside what other issuers have had to pay. The banker estimated
the differential between senior and subordinated for a bank like
Nordea to be in the region of 200bp.
Meanwhile, Rabobank received a strong response in the
sterling market for its Tier 2 sterling debut, which also
constituted the first Tier 2 issue from any bank since 2010.
Lead managers went out with initial price thoughts of Gilts
plus 310bp for a 15-year bullet, using Rabobank's 2020 deal as a
reference point as well as guidance on the new 10-year. They
also looked at HSBC's December 2027 that was quoted around Gilts
plus 315bp-295bp.
They estimated the new issue premium to be around 10bp at
the 310bp guidance which did not deter 150 investors who put in
order for GBP1.3bn. Final pricing was at 305bp over Gilts and at
GBP500m, this is the second largest bank sterling benchmark this
year.
Asset-managers took 70%, insurance/pension 13%, hedge funds
6%, private banks 5%, banks 3% and others 3%. The UK bought 74%
of the deal, Switzerland 14%, Germany 4%, Benelux 1%, other
Europe 4% and rest of the world 3%.
NO PREMIUM FOR STRUCTURE
The lead managers agreed that Rabobank paid very little, if
anything, for including a reference to upcoming resolution
regimes which give regulators power to apply haircuts to banks'
subordinated debt at the point of non-viability and before
governments have to inject capital into an institution in
trouble.
The deal features statutory loss absorption language in the
Risk Factors - the CMD was introduced in June 2012 - which is
cross-referenced in the Terms and Conditions.
This is a new way of acknowledging upcoming resolution
regimes. A EUR1bn Tier 2 deal sold by ABN Amro in July this year
referred to the CMD in the terms and conditions. Bankers
estimate that banks have to pay a bigger premium for this, of
around 10bp, even though they agreed that it's purely academic,
as if a bank is resolved, all of its Tier 2 debt would be
captured.
"Pre-amble article 51 of the CMD says that the point of
non-viability should be recognised in the terms so by
cross-referencing the loss absorption that is in the risk
factors in the terms, we have adhered to these requirements,"
the official said.
The issuer also stripped out the substitution variation
language which was included in earlier European banks' Tier 2
debt this year. Investors were not comfortable with it, and
neither was Moody's, who did not want to rate such deals.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)