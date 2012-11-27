UPDATE 2-RCom gets reprieve on its debts until end 2017
* RCom to complete merger with rival by September - Ambani (Updates with details, background)
LONDON Nov 27 RAB Special Situations Company Ltd : * Believe in the long term potential for Falkland Oil & Gas
* RCom to complete merger with rival by September - Ambani (Updates with details, background)
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)