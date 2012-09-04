By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
wants to pay itself a dividend from its UK roadside rescue
business RAC a year after buying it, as the company's
performance improves on the back of cost cuts, banking sources
said on Tuesday.
Carlyle is in talks with a number of banks for the deal
which would be done through a dividend recapitalisation - a
process that sees more debt added to the existing borrowings and
a dividend taken from it.
Dividend recapitalisations have been few and far between
this year as bankers and loan investors worry about increasing a
company's debt pile and taking money out of the business during
difficult market conditions.
In July Permira pulled the plug on its plans to refinance
the debt of its frozen food business Iglo and take a hefty
dividend after some loan investors in the deal opposed the move.
Carlyle's attempts to take cash out of RAC could be done
either by refinancing RAC's total debt and taking a payment with
the extra proceeds raised or by adding on a new tranche of debt
for the sole purpose of taking it as a dividend payment.
In June 2011 Carlyle agreed to acquire RAC, the UK's second
largest roadside assistance business, for 1 billion pounds
($1.59 billion) backed with 620 million pounds of debt. This
gave the company a leverage of around 5.7 times its approximate
91 million pound earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
The company's EBITDA has since grown to around 113 million
pounds and leverage as a consequence has fallen to around 3.5
times following cost cutting measures. If Carlyle can
successfully pull off the dividend recapitalisation, leverage
will be pushed to around 5 times its EBITDA, bankers said.
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and
UBS were mandated lead arrangers on the buyout deal, joined by
Credit Agricole, SMBC, Cooperative Bank and Barclays Bank, LPC
data.
Some buyout firms have successfully taken dividends this
year - including Alpha Private Equity taking a payout from
European scrap metal refiner, recycler and trader Metallum and
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan taking one from UK national
lottery operator Camelot, bankers said.