LONDON Nov 30 The pension scheme of UK roadside
recovery group RAC has transferred 600 million pounds ($900.12
million) of longevity risk to French insurer SCOR,
adviser Hymans Robertson said on Monday.
The longevity swap transfers the financial risk of one
quarter of the RAC pension scheme members living longer than
expected to SCOR.
Longevity swaps have become increasingly popular as a way
for pension providers to cut risk.
Club Vita and Linklaters also advised on the deal, Hymans
Robertson said in a statement. Aviva sponsors the RAC
pension scheme.
($1 = 0.6666 pounds)
