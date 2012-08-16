Aug 16 The Racer Trust, which holds plants that
General Motors Co got rid of during bankruptcy, said it
would sell the automaker's Mansfield-Ontario stamping plant in
Ohio to Brownfield Communities Development Co for an undisclosed
amount.
The trust said Brownfield Communities had identified two
tenants that were interested in occupying much of the 2.5
million-square-foot building.
With the purchase of the building, Brownfield Communities
has committed to add more than 1,100 new jobs in Ohio, Racer
Trust said in a statement.
The trust, officially known as the Revitalizing Auto
Communities Environmental Response Trust, was created in March
2011 with the mandate to sell the plants GM left behind
following its bankruptcy and $50 billion taxpayer bailout.
The trust is tasked not only with simply selling its 44
million square feet of industrial space, but creating jobs and
increasing tax revenue in communities where the plants often
were a central part of life.
The Mansfield-Ontario Stamping Plant is the 17th former GM
property sold since the trust was established. Total sales
proceeds so far have exceeded $24 million, it said.
Brownfield Communities is a joint venture of real estate
firms Adler Group Inc and Hilco Real Estate.