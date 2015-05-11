Duke Energy's quarterly profit rises 3.2 pct
May 9 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, partly helped by its acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas.
May 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 14 percent increased in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.
Net income rose to $28.4 million, or 20 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $480.2 million from $421 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S