May 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 14 percent increased in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.

Net income rose to $28.4 million, or 20 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $480.2 million from $421 million.