May 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc's quarterly
revenue fell below market estimates, hurt by a strong dollar,
sending the web hosting company's shares down nearly 10 percent
in extended trading.
Rackspace gets about a third of its revenue from outside the
United States. The dollar has risen about 23 percent against a
basket of major currencies in the past year.
Rackspace leases online storage space to companies and
provides its clients management and support services for their
cloud-based operations.
The company is facing tough price competition from
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
for cloud services that includes online storage,
processing power and database services.
Amazon broke out financial details of its secretive cloud
computing unit, Amazon Web Services, for the first time in
April, saying revenue jumped almost 50 percent to $1.57
billion.
The web-hosting company also said it expects revenue to grow
between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent for the second quarter on a
constant currency basis.
Rackspace's first-quarter revenue rose 14.1 percent to
$480.2 million.
Net income rose to $28.4 million, or 20 cents per share, for
the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.4 million, or 18
cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per
share on revenue of $481.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rackspace shares closed at $53.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)