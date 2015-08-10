METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
Aug 10 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 10.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.
Net income rose to $29.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $22.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $489.4 million from $441.2 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett