Aug 10 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 10.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.

Net income rose to $29.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $22.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $489.4 million from $441.2 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)