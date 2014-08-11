Aug 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its web-hosting and cloud management services.

The company's revenue rose to $441 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $375.8 million a year earlier.

Net income remained flat at $22.5 million, or 16 cents per share. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)