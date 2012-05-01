May 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared to a profit a year ago, hurt by a change in the fair value of its derivatives and other financial instruments.

For the first quarter, Radian posted a loss of $169.2 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with a profit of $103.0 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

In the quarter, the company booked combined losses from the change in fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments of $90.6 million.

Last year, Radian posted a profit on gains from a change in the value of its debt instruments.

Radian paid $218.2 million in mortgage insurance claims in the quarter, down 40 percent from a year ago.