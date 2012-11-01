By Sharanya Hrishikesh
Nov 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Inc posted
its first quarterly profit this year, as it wrote more new
insurance and recorded net gains on investments in a recovering
housing market.
The upbeat result came as mortgage insurers such as Radian,
MGIC Investment Inc and life insurer Genworth's
mortgage unit struggle to recoup losses after the housing bubble
burst and foreclosures soared, leaving them with large claims on
unpaid home loans.
Mortgage insurers, which protect lenders in case home loans
turn bad, have been struggling to meet capital adequacy
benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to continue
writing business in many states in the United States.
The company wrote $10.6 billion of new mortgage insurance in
the third quarter, more than double the $4.1 billion written a
year earlier.
Radian has gained market share as some rivals have been shut
down by regulators and others have stopped writing new insurance
due to falling capital levels.
A stabilization in home prices this year, along with a rise
in sales and tighter inventories, has pointed to a housing
market that is finally turning the corner, six years after its
far-reaching collapse.
However, Radian's third-quarter net income fell to $14.3
million, or 11 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or $1.37
per share, a year earlier, reflecting much lower gains on
financial assets.
The quarterly profit included net gains on investments of
$84.7 million, up from $81.6 million -- but in the third quarter
last year Radian recorded gains from the change in fair value of
derivatives and other financial instruments of $206.6 million.
Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio improved to 20.1:1
as of the end of the September quarter from 21:1 as of the end
of June. Most U.S. states allow a maximum risk-to-capital ratio
of 25 to 1.
Radian's gains in market share came after one rival, PMI
Group Inc, went bankrupt last year, while Old
Republic Inc was forced to stop writing new insurance.
Genworth posted a third-quarter profit on Tuesday as losses
narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit.
Radian's shares closed at $4.69 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.