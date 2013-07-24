* Adj EPS 5 cents vs est loss of 5 cents per share
* Net premiums earned up 14 pct to $213.1 mln
* New mortgage insurance business written up 60 pct
July 24 Radian Group Inc, the biggest
private U.S. mortgage insurer, posted a surprise quarterly
adjusted profit, helped by a rise in premium income, and said
new business it wrote after the housing bust accounted for more
than half of its portfolio.
A recovery in the U.S. housing sector has helped mortgage
insurers attract new and profitable business, giving them some
respite from the string of losses they have been posting since
the housing crisis in 2008.
"This improved composition has helped our mortgage insurance
business achieve profitability, absent the impact of fair value
gains and losses, for the quarter and six months," Chief
Executive S.A. Ibrahim said in a statement.
Rival MGIC Investment Corp on Tuesday posted its
first quarterly profit in three years and reported a drop in
delinquencies.
Radian said its new mortgage insurance business grew 60
percent in the quarter while its inventory of primary delinquent
loans fell 21 percent.
Radian's loss narrowed to $33.2 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the second quarter from $119.3 million, or 90 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The mortgage insurer's results were hurt by net losses on
investments of $130.3 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The mortgage insurer has just posted one net profit in seven
quarters, highlighting the scale of losses the industry has
booked following the housing market crash.
Net premiums earned rose 14 percent to $213.1 million.
Radian shares closed at $13.83 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange. They have gained 19 percent this month,
outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which is up more than 5
percent.