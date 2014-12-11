Dec 10 The biggest U.S. private mortgage
insurer, Radian Group Inc, is close to a sale of its
financial guaranty business to Assured Guaranty Ltd for
around $800 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
A deal could be announced in the next few days, the people
said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Representatives for Radian and
Assured Guaranty did not respond to requests for comment.
Radian's financial guaranty business provides insurance and
reinsurance of municipal bonds, structured finance transactions
and other credit-based risks.
Radian has stopped underwriting new business in the unit,
and has been working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc to explore its sale since last summer.
Bermuda-based Assured Guaranty, a direct competitor in the
financial guarantee business, has long been a favorite to win
the business, the sources said.
Mortgage insurers such as Philadelphia-based Radian, MGIC
Investment Corp and Genworth Financial Inc cover
losses when homeowners default and foreclosures fail to recoup
costs.
These companies have finally turned the corner after
struggling for years with large claims on unpaid home loans
after the housing bubble burst in 2008.
A recovery in the U.S. housing market, an increase in timely
repayments and fewer defaults are helping mortgage insurers
recover losses.
Assured Guaranty is a holding company with business units
which insure municipal bonds, structured finance as well as
provide reinsurance to other insurers. Assured Guaranty has a
market capitalization of $4.2 billion. Radian Group has a market
capitalization of $3.3 billion.
S.A. Ibrahim, Radian's CEO, spoke earlier on Wednesday at
the Goldman Sachs financial services conference. He said the
financial guaranty business received a lot of interest from
prospective bidders, but he did not divulge the outcome of the
auction.
In July Radian completed its purchase of loan review firm
Clayton Holdings LLC for $305 million to boost its presence in
the industry.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)