Reuters Market Eye - Shares in liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan (RADC.NS) rise as much as 4.4 percent after well-known domestic investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought shares in the company, several dealers say.

Rare Enterprises, the investment arm run by Jhunjhunwala, bought on Thursday 685,112 shares in Radico, or nearly 0.51 percent of the outstanding equity, exchange data showed.

Shares in Radico were up 0.7 percent to 168.95 rupees at 10:45 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal P)