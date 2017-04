Reuters Market Eye - Liquor maker Radico Khaitan (RADC.NS) falls as much as 3.8 percent. Company's Sept-qtr net profit fell 14 pct to 149.1 million rupees ($2.42 million).

Traders say buying may be seen at lower levels as Radico is one of the most inexpensive liquor company stocks in India.

Radico trades at 12.73 times 12-month forward earnings compared to 84.71 times for United Spirits (UNSP.NS), according to Reuters data.

(1 U.S. dollar = 61.5450 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)