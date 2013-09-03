MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's second-largest spirits
producer Radico Khaitan dismissed media reports of the
company being in talks to sell a stake to Japan's Suntory
Holdings, describing them as "speculative."
Shares of the company closed 5 percent higher on Tuesday
after the Economic Times reported that Radico is in discussions
with Suntory to sell a 26 percent stake for 8.7 billion rupees
($131.61 million), citing investment bankers.
Speculation of M&A deals in the Indian beverages market has
been rife after Diageo PLC bought a stake in United
Spirits in November. Market talk has intensified as
the slump of the rupee makes Indian assets cheaper to
prospective overseas buyers.
Radico, which sells brands such as 8 p.m. Whiskey, Magic
Moments, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy, has in the past
said it is open to a joint venture with international companies.
A spokesperson for Suntory said the Japanese firm won't
comment on the media reports.