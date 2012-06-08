BOSTON, June 8 Tom and Ray Magliozzi, hosts of National Public Radio's popular "Car Talk" program, plan to retire in September after decades of dispensing automotive repair and driving advice laced with a side of wicked humor.

The pair, in their guise as Click and Clack, the Tappett Brothers, have been taping the weekly show at WBUR, Boston's public radio affiliate, for 35 years.

Elder statesman Tom Magliozzi turns 75 this year.

"My brother has always been 'work-averse," Ray Magliozzi, 63, said in a release. "Now, apparently, even the one hour a week is killing him."

NPR will continue to broadcast the show with material curated from the best of the more than 1,200 episodes recorded by the Magliozzis over the years, with occasional updates from the brothers.

"Sorry, detractors, we're still going to be on the air!" Tom Magliozzi said in a blog post.

"Car Talk" was first broadcast in Boston in 1977 and picked up nationally by NPR 10 years later. It is heard weekly by an audience estimated at more than four million listeners. (Reporting By Ros Krasny; editing by Gunna Dickson)