US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexican media firm Grupo Radio Centro on Friday said it did not pay the sum it offered for one of two new TV networks recently auctioned under a landmark telecommunications reform.
The failure to pay the 3.1 billion pesos ($204 million) it had offered is likely to push the country's telecoms regulator to hold another auction, a spokeswomen for the watchdog said this week. ($1 = 15.2190 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Adriana Barrera)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday as energy shares fell, offsetting a jump in Home Capital Group Inc on a plan to sell part of its mortgage book, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also climbed.