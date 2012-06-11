LOS ANGELES, June 11 Radio host Glenn Beck has
signed a $100 million deal with syndicator Premiere Networks Inc
to continue distributing the conservative pundit's popular
program for another five years, a source with knowledge of the
deal said on Monday.
Beck and Premiere, a unit of Clear Channel Communications
Inc, announced the agreement on Monday, but did not
disclose financial details.
The conservative personality had hosted his own television
show on the Fox News channel until April last year when he left
amid slumping ratings. But his radio program has maintained a
loyal following and a growth rate of 50 percent, adding nearly
200 stations in the last five years, according to Premiere.
"The Glenn Beck" program currently airs on 400 stations and
is the third most popular radio show in the United States behind
those of fellow conservative commentators, Rush Limbaugh and
Sean Hannity.
Premiere and Beck's company, Mercury Radio Arts, also
extended their deal under which Premiere represents Beck's Web
properties - streaming video network GBTV, news and information
site TheBlaze.com, e-commerce marketplace Markdown.com and fan
portal GlennBeck.com - to advertisers and sponsors.