July 12 RadioShack Corp said on Friday
that its balance sheet continues to be strong, with total
liquidity of $820 million at the end of the first quarter, a day
after a trade publication reported that the electronics retailer
was considering hiring a financial adviser.
On Thursday Debtwire, citing unidentified sources, said that
RadioShack would entertain pitches from financial advisers in
the coming weeks as it faces looming debt maturities, escalating
cash burn and bloated inventories.
"Like many companies, we have discussions with investment
banks from time to time to help us evaluate ways to further
strengthen our balance sheet and manage it efficiently. That has
been the sole focus of these discussions," the company said,
repeating comments its spokesman gave on Thursday.
RadioShack shares rose to $2.70 in premarket trading after
closing at $2.63 on Thursday afternoon. The shares fell as low
as $2.19 on Thursday after the Debtwire report.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)