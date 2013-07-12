(Adds details on liquidity, background; updates stock activity)
July 12 RadioShack Corp said on Friday
that its balance sheet continues to be strong, with total
liquidity of $820 million at the end of the first quarter, a day
after a trade publication reported that the electronics retailer
was considering hiring a financial adviser.
On Thursday, Debtwire, citing unnamed sources, said
RadioShack would entertain pitches from financial advisers in
the coming weeks as it faces looming debt maturities, escalating
cash burn and bloated inventories.
"Like many companies, we have discussions with investment
banks from time to time to help us evaluate ways to further
strengthen our balance sheet and manage it efficiently. That has
been the sole focus of these discussions," the company said,
repeating comments its spokesman gave on Thursday.
RadioShack has been working on a turnaround plan under Chief
Executive Joe Magnacca, who joined the company in February.
Analysts say RadioShack has not done enough to rebrand itself as
a destination for mobile phones or to cater to younger
customers, who would rather buy online from the likes of
Amazon.com Inc or at stores run by phone companies.
RadioShack's 6.75 percent unsecured notes maturing in 2019
rose 0.15 cent to 73.15 cents on the dollar Friday morning,
yielding 13.56 percent, according to bond pricing service Trace.
RadioShack shares rose to $2.67 in premarket trading, 4
cents above Thursday's closing price. The shares fell as low as
$2.19 on Thursday after the Debtwire report.
As of March 31, RadioShack had $434.9 million of cash and
cash equivalents, and $26.5 million of restricted cash,
according to its quarterly report filed with U.S. regulators in
April. The company also said it was able to access $384.9
million under a credit facility.
RadioShack has a 2.5 percent convertible senior note issue
coming due on Aug. 1, and $216.4 million of the notes were
outstanding as of March 31, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Jonathan Stempel in
New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)